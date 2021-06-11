Vickie Tompkins Northern Business Owner

For this True North Tale I had a chat with Vicki the owner of For Women Only. And For Men Only Vicki’s been a northern business owner for two decades and the start offer chat. She told me how she got started in the business and the starting point of For Men Only
One of Vicki’s favorite parts about owning For Men Only is getting to help the young men of the end wt pick out their graduation suits.
So she can have more free time. Vicki recently made the decision to go down from two stores to one and is currently looking for a new owner For Men Only. With the new free time, she’ll have coming up Vicki’s hoping to focus more on her art. Here’s Vicki talking about some of the latest projects she’s worked on with her friend and neighbor dot,
And to end offer chat Vicki talks about an aspect of being a business owner that she’s been missing since the pandemic started and she can’t wait to get back to doing it and what her future plans are at For Women Only