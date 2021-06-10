New COVID-19 case in YK, 10 contacts isolating

- Advertisement -

A non-resident worker based in Yellowknife has been diagnosed with COVID-19 according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola.

Kandola says approximately 10 workplace contacts have been identified at this time, all of whom are isolating and doing well.

The positive case was discovered through required routine testing.

Kandola says no public health exposures have been identified which includes any potential exposure on flights into the NWT.

“There is no risk to the public at this time,” she adds.

There are currently no active cases of COVID-19 belonging to NWT residents.