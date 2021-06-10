Margaret Thom reappointed as NWT Commissioner

- Advertisement -

Margaret Thom has been reappointed as NWT’s Commissioner by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Functioning much like the Lieutenant Governor of a province, the Commissioner swears new Members of the Legislative Assembly into office, opens a new session of the Legislative Assembly and gives assent to pieces of legislation passed by the government.

Thom has held the position since June 2017.

She was previously the Deputy Commissioner for six years, between June 2005 and October 2011.

- Advertisement -

Thom has held a variety of positions in education and councillor roles, including working as the Governor of the Aurora College board and Vice-Chair of the Nats’ejee Keh Treatment Centre.

“Margaret M. Thom has represented the people of the Northwest Territories with pride and dedication over the past four years,” Trudeau said in a statement.

“I am pleased that she will continue as Commissioner for another year, and I know that her remarkable knowledge, experience, and service will continue to be a great benefit to the Northwest Territories and to our country.”

Thom’s reappointment is effective June 26, 2021, for a one-year term.