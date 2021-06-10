Hay River high rise no longer for sale

- Advertisement -

Another twist in the tale of a troubled Hay River high rise, as 24 hours after going on the market, the property is no longer up for sale.

In a post to Facebook, the Town of Hay River said the property had been removed from the property auction list.

“Multiple registrations against the property have been identified of which the Town’s legal representative will need to provide appropriate notice of the intent to auction,” the post read. “An auction for the property will be scheduled at a future date to be determined.”

The apartment block, which has sat vacant for two years since a fire forced residents to evacuate, had been for sale by auction $1.45 million, earlier this week.

The owner of the building, Harry Satdeo, has unpaid property taxes totalling around $170,000, according to the town’s Senior Administrative Officer Glenn Smith, who spoke with Cabin Radio.

The Town of Hay River did not say when the building would be put up for sale again.

But they had previously said unless the tax money they were owed was paid back, the building would be sold off.