Fire occurs at Glick Court residence, public asked to avoid area

The Yellowknife Fire Division responded to a structure fire at a Glick Court residence this morning.

The City says they received the call to service at around 11:05 a.m. and hosed down the residence not long after.

There has been information on the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.

Nobody appears to have been injured from the fire but that has yet to be confirmed by local authorities.

As of noon the YKFD and Municipal Enforcement Division were on the scene.

Residents are asked to avoid the area and plan an alternate route to allow access for emergency vehicles and operations.

An update will be provided by the City when more information becomes available.