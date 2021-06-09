- Advertisement -

Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWTSPCA so every week we are going to show off one of the gorgeous animals that are available at the NWTSPCA for you to bring home! This week we are showcasing Miss Snow

Miss Snow is about a year old and looking for a new life. She is a happy dog and will make a great pet for an active person. She needs to learn not to nip so no kids for her.



If you or someone you know would love to bring Miss Snow home either stop by the NWTSPCA for an adoption form or email nwtspcayk@gmail.com or adopt-foster@nwtspca.com