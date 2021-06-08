Shane Thompson named new MACA Minister

- Advertisement -

Shane Thompson has been named Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs as well as Minister Responsible for Youth, replacing Paulie Chinna.

Premier Caroline Cochrane announced the changes to portfolio assignments for Members of the Executive Council today.

Chinna still fills in as the Minister Responsible for the NWT Housing Corporation.

A few months ago, Hay River MLA Rocky Simpson called for a cabinet reshuffle, specifically for Chinna to be removed as Housing Minister.

Simpson said that Chinna did not seem to grasp that a housing crisis exists in the NWT.

Cochrane at the time ruled out a cabin reshuffle.

In her announcement today, Cochrane did not clarify why a cabinet decision was made now, other than saying that housing is now the GNWT’s top priority due to the number of challenges they’ve faced recently such as floods.

“These changes will help support our efforts to improve the quality of housing in the NWT, while ensuring other government priorities continue to move ahead,” Cochrane adds.

Chinna will also take on the role as Minister Responsible for the Workers Safety and Compensation Commission from Thompson.

Both Ministers retain the other portfolios already assigned to them.

For Chinna that includes being the Minister Responsible for Homelessness and Minister Responsible for the Public Utilities Board.

For Thompson that includes being the Minister of Environment and Natural Resources and the Minister of Lands.

The changes took effect at 5:00 p.m. on June 7th.