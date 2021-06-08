Aurora College celebrating 2020 and 2021 graduates at June ceremonies

- Advertisement -

2020 Aurora College graduates will finally be getting their ceremonies after they were postponed last year due to COVID-19 limitations on public gatherings.

Both 2020 and 2021 Aurora College graduates will be getting their graduation ceremonies this June.

Up to 210 post-secondary program graduates from 24 NWT communities will be recognized at the ceremonies.

Aurora College President Andy Bevan applauds the determination, resilience and courage of the graduates to achieve their dreams, especially through the challenges and changes the pandemic has created in their lives.

“The tenacity our graduates have shown adapting to the shift to online learning, often while caring for children who were also at home learning by distance, is inspiring,” he adds.

The ceremonies will take place for each of Aurora College’s three campuses in Yellowknife, Inuvik and Fort Smith.

Multiple ceremonies will be held in Yellowknife and Fort Smith in order to comply with COVID-19 restrictions on the size of public gatherings.

Only invited guests will be able to attend in person. Family and friends are asked to check with their graduate(s) to confirm which ceremony they will be participating in.

The Yellowknife ceremonies will take place on June 10th from 10:00-11:00 a.m., 12 noon-1 p.m., 2:00-3:00 p.m.

The Fort Smith ceremonies will take place on June 11th from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:00-2:30 p.m.

The ceremony in Inuvik will take place on June 18th from 3:00-4:30 p.m.

Each of the ceremonies will be live streamed on the College’s Facebook page. Photos of the events and graduates can also be found there.