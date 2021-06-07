Northwestel rolling out fibre line to households in several NWT communities

- Advertisement -

NWT residents in Fort Providence, Fort Liard, and Behchokǫ̀ can expect faster internet speeds this fall.

Northwestel crews will be rolling out several hundred kilometers of fibre this summer to set up Fibre-to-the-home connections for more than 2600 households across the NWT and Yukon.

Work in Fort Simpson and Jean Marie River will be completed as soon as conditions allow for fibre construction work.

Northwestel President Curtis Shaw says throughout the summer, they will be replacing aging copper wiring to people’s homes with Fibre-to-the-home technology.

“These upgrades will allow Northwestel to deliver unlimited high-speed Internet service to customers later this fall – at the same rates as in northern city centres.”

Shaw says there is no charge to residents for the work, and there is no obligation whatsoever to purchase or upgrade a Northwestel service.

“The company encourages all residents to allow for the fibre installation, even if just to provide options in the future,” he adds.

The construction is part of Northwestel’s three-year project to bring high speed unlimited Internet to every community in the Yukon and NWT.