New housing complex with biomass heating unveiled in YK

A new environmentally-friendly eight-unit apartment complex was unveiled today in Sissons Court in Yellowknife.

These units will not be relying on oil as they will be using a biomass district heating system that is better for the environment, something the GNWT will continue with moving forward.

Minister Responsible for the NWT Housing Corporation Paulie Chinna says northerners and the environment benefit from the change in the heating system.

“We will always do what we can for the environment, which is why the eventual switch to a biomass district heating system for these units is so exciting,” she adds.

The $2.2 million project was built through a partnership between the NWTHC and the Yellowknife Housing Authority. Construction was completed earlier this week.

Chinna says these new units are about reducing the need for housing in NWT communities.

“Yellowknife will benefit with these replacement units, as they will keep residents in homes that are safe and healthy,” she adds.

The first five bachelor units will be filled by June 8th.