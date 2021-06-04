NWT airlines receiving over $14 million in funding from GNWT

- Advertisement -

The GNWT is allocating $14.774 million to support the NWT’s Aviation Sector to continue essential air services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transport Canada will provide $12.558 million in new funding; while the GNWT will provide $2.216 million.

Minister of Finance Caroline Wawzonek says she recognizes the impacts that the pandemic continues to have on people and the economy and that certain sectors, such as the air transportation industry, have suffered tremendously.

“We want to provide relief for this important industry as it struggles to remain in operation and as the NWT continues to depend on them for commerce and connectivity,” she adds.

Wawzonek says the Departments of Finance and Infrastructure have continued to work with Transport Canada toward further funding in order to continue essential air services during the pandemic.

Infrastructure Minister Diane Archie says the NWT’s aviation industry plays a critical role in the economic and social well-being of residents and that continuing to find ways to support this industry, especially during this difficult time, remains a priority for the government.

“In addition to keeping our people and communities connected, the aviation industry provides essential services, including community resupply, air ambulance, search and rescue, forest fire response, and much more,” she adds.

The Passenger Airlines who will be receiving funding are Air Tindi – $850,000, Aklak Air – $806,000, Canadian North – $6,700,000, Northwestern Air Lease – $811,000 and North-Wright Airways – $809,000.

The Cargo and Charter Companies who will be receiving funding are Acasta Heliflight – $925,000, Adlair Aviation – $113,000, Amhic Air – $117,000, Buffalo Airways – $905,000, Hoarfrost – $27,000, Landa Aviation – $187,000, Simpson Air – $45,000, South Nahanni Airways – $100,000, Summit Air – $990,000.

Great Slave Helicopters will receive $998,000 and five GSH Partners will also receive funding. $90,000 for Dehcho Helicopters, $86,000 for Denendeh Helicopters, $75,000 for Gwichin Helicopters, $61,000 for K’ahsho Got’ine Helicopters and $79,000 for Sahtu Helicopters.

Conditions for the funding require the airlines and rotary wing operators to continue to apply for any support they may qualify for and must also agree not to provide management bonuses or shareholder distributions for the period.

This funding is part of a program announced by the federal Government to support essential air services to remote communities and covers the period of January 1st to June 30th.

Two previous funding announcements were made last year, one in September for $20.145 million that covered July to December 2020 and one in May for $11.6 million that covered March to June 2020.