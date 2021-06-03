RCMP respond to downtown assault

- Advertisement -

Yellowknife RCMP responded to a call for service in the downtown area of 50th Street at approximately 3:45 p.m. yesterday and found a male that had sustained injuries in an alleged assault involving a weapon.

He was transported by the City of Yellowknife Fire Division to Stanton Territorial Hospital for treatment.

RCMP cordoned off the immediate area of the incident and began an investigation.

The police held the scene while the Yellowknife RCMP General Investigative Section and the NT RCMP Forensic Identification Services attended to assist.

The police released the scene at approximately 6:45 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing. At this time, there is no risk to the general public as the individuals involved are believed to be known to one another.

A suspect has been identified, however, there are no charges at this time.