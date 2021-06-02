Air Canada flights to Yellowknife pushed back to end of June

- Advertisement -

Air Canada will be resuming service to Yellowknife starting June 30th, a month later than originally stated.

In April, they received $4 billion in loans from the federal government and agreed to resume service for nearly all regional communities where service was suspended due to COVID-19, which included Yellowknife.

Service was to resume by no later than June 1st based on public health advice. It is unclear if the outbreak at N.J. Macpherson school led to the delayment of flights by a month.

In an email from an Air Canada spokesperson, they confirmed the first flight to Yellowknife will be leaving from Calgary on the 30th.

Express flights will head to Yellowknife three times a week, on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays for the Month of July.

The express flights will be leaving from Calgary at 11:00 a.m. and will be landing in Yellowknife at around 1:30 p.m.

The representative says the schedule will be ramping up to daily flights in August.

The airline suspended service to and from Yellowknife on January 23rd amid a lack of demand for air travel in the pandemic.