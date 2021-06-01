GNWT releases summer highway construction plan

- Advertisement -

A total of $110 million dollars in improvements will be made to the NWT highway system this year according to Minister of Infrastructure Diane Archie.

In the South Slave Region, rehabilitation work is planned for Highway No. 1 on 18 kilometres of highway. This work will include highway widening, replacing culverts and replacing chipseal. It is part of a multi-year project, with work expected to be completed by September 2023.

On Highway No. 5, work is currently underway to repair chip seal surface on a six-kilometre section of the highway, which will be followed by a granular crushing program this summer.

In the North Slave Region, crews have resumed work on the Tlicho Highway. Construction is on schedule to be completed this fall, with 52 kilometres left to be surfaced and one last bridge to be completed.

The two-lane gravel highway will provide year-round access from NWT Highway No. 3 to the community access road to Whatı̀.

168 kilometres of Highway No. 3 will be chip sealed and two kilometres of rehabilitation work will take place. This work will include Right-of-Way clearing, roadway strengthening, culvert replacement and line painting, and is expected to be completed this fall.

On Highway No. 4, the Ingraham Trail, roughly five kilometres will be rehabilitated. Work will include repairing dips, widening the embankment, replacing culverts and chipsealing.

On Highway No. 6, the Fort Resolution Highway, chipsealing will be carried out to roughly 20 kilometres.

In the Dehcho Region, rehabilitation work will take place this summer on Highway No. 7, the Liard Highway. Crews will focus on widening the embankment and replacing culverts. Work is expected to be completed in September 2023.

In the Beaufort Delta Region, some construction will take place on Highway No. 8. Rehabilitation work including embankment widening and bush clearing will take place along three to four kilometres of highway.

The marine by-pass highway widening will also take place along three kilometres of highway.

Archie says these investments connect NWT communities and ensure access to essential goods and services.

“Our government will continue to build a transportation network that meets the current needs of our citizens and the needs of generations to come,” she adds.