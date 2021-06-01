- Advertisement -

Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWTSPCA so every week we are going to show off one of the gorgeous animals that are available at the NWTSPCA for you to bring home! This week we are showcasing Kona!

“Kona is a beautiful and shy young dog looking for a home. She has never had one. Kona and Maui have been on their own since they were pups so they will require good and consistent training. Kona is timid and will need confidence building.”

If you or someone you know would love to bring Kona home either stop by the NWTSPCA for an adoption form or email nwtspcayk@gmail.com or adopt-foster@nwtspca.com