YKCF announces George Cleary Memorial Scholarship Fund

The Yellowknife Community Foundation has announced the creation of the George Cleary Memorial Scholarship Fund, created by the Cleary family.

The scholarship is intended to encourage Indigenous residents and Sahtu beneficiaries of the NWT to pursue a post-secondary or trades education, giving them the opportunity to help their communities grow and prosper.

The Cleary family says George has been recognized as a great leader who never forgot who he was serving.

“My family is very pleased to support the launch of this new scholarship in his name to encourage others and acknowledge his legacy,” they add.

YKCF President Robin Greig says they are pleased to be supporting the development of this new scholarship supporting the development of the next generation of Indigenous leaders in the NWT.

“George Cleary was an inspired leader and we hope that this new scholarship will encourage others to follow in his footsteps,” He adds.

Scholarship applications are now being accepted for the George Cleary Memorial Scholarship on the Foundation’s website.

To apply, applicants must be Sahtu beneficiaries of the NWT and pursuing a post-secondary or trades education.

The deadline for applications is July 1st for this year, and May 15th in subsequent years.

Applicants must submit a personal essay outlining why they are applying for the scholarship; what portion of education costs will the funds be used for; and willingness to be involved in promotional activities in relation to this scholarship.

No monetary value has been awarded to the scholarship fund as of yet.