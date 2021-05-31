YK Farmers Market returning on June 8th

- Advertisement -

The Yellowknife Farmers Market is back for another summer season starting on June 8th.

It will be running every Tuesday at the Somba K’e Civic Plaza until August 31st.

The Farmers Market has also made a proposal for two indoor markets to be held on September 14th & 28th. They say more details will be announced closer to the time.

COVID-19 regulations will be similar to last year. There will be an entrance to the market where patrons will be asked to sanitize their hands before entry, patrons are required to maintain social distancing measures and there’s a limit of 175 people in the market area.

Weekly maps will be made available on their fakebook page so that residents can check out what vendors will be there and where they will be stationed beforehand.

This year will also see the return of Music @ the Market in the amphitheater and several other programs which can be found on their website, under the ‘Programs’ section.