Federal investment supports five NWT tourism projects

Nearly $4 million is being invested by the federal government to support five tourism projects that will contribute to the recovery and growth of the NWT’s tourism industry.

NWT Tourism CEO Donna Lee Demarcke says with the funding, NWT Tourism is undertaking research and ramping up domestic marketing and content development.

“The tactics we have in the works and the work we will undertake when borders open and the time is right to travel will undoubtedly speed the recovery of the tourism industry in the NWT,” she adds.

NWT MP Michael McLeod says this support will help make sure NWT tourism operators are able to bounce back from this crisis.

“Our tourism operators have shown resilience and resolve over this past year, and I know they’re ready and willing to welcome visitors back as soon as it’s safe to do so. ”

$2,746,601 is earmarked to support NWT Tourism in their three-year project to enhance tourism research, marketing and market development.

$333,600 is earmarked to support the Town of Hay River’s three-year project to expand community tourism platforms and implement a tourism development plan.

$699,325 is earmarked to Lutsel K’e Dene Lodges General Partner Inc. to support renovations to Frontier Lodge as well as a new marketing, sales and distribution strategy related to the creation of the Thaidene Nene National Park Reserve.

$99,999 is earmarked to Canoe North Adventures Ltd. to support their two-year project to establish the Nahanni Canoe Outfitting and Interpretive Centre in Fort Simpson.

$79,898 is earmarked for the Tłı̨chǫ Government’s Tourism Infrastructure Development project to create and revitalize tourism infrastructure near Whati.