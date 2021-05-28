Election overseer will be in place for Tlicho elections: Minister

- Advertisement -

The GNWT will be sending a representative to oversee the four Tlicho elections happening on June 14.

Minister for Municipal and Community Affairs Paulie Chinna says she would commit to having a representative in the communities, in answer to questions from Monfwi MLA Jackson Lafferty.

Lafferty says he would want the person selected to oversee, witness and sign off the results.

This comes after the appeals committee representative for the Acho Dene Koe First Nation’s chief election issued a statement saying their election process had been under a great deal of scrutiny.

Despite taking place over a year ago, the election has still not been resolved, with a number of concerns with the process raised.

One is that the election was run using an election code that was not ratified by members of the Acho Dene Koe First Nation.

Two candidates for Chief, Former Chief Floyd Bertrand and James Duntra also raised concerns about the fairness of the election process.

While currently adjourned, the on-man appeals committee said they would return with a decision on June 5, which may include calling for a new election.

Chief and councillor elections are happening in Behchokǫ̀, Gamètì, Wekweètì, and Whatì.

Current Chief Clifford Daniels will face four challengers in the upcoming Behchokǫ̀, Leon Lafferty, Cody Mantla, Rosa H Mantla and Christopher Zoe.

Current Wekweeti Chief Charlie Football is running against Adeline Football, with three candidates listed for the four available councillor positions.

Gameti Chief David Wedawin will be running against Doreen Ann and Frank Arrowmaker in the chief elections, with 12 people running for the eight councillor positions.

In Whatı̀, Chief Alfonz Nitsiza will be looking to retain his position as he runs against Mary Ann Jerimick’ca and Joseph Moosenose.