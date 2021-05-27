Highway 8 border station hours of operating changing

- Advertisement -

The Dempster Highway border checkpoint will soon be adjusting its hours of operation.

The Border Enforcement team at the border checkpoint will be adjusting operating hours from 24 hours per day to 15.5 hours per day, or 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 a.m., seven days per week.

The GNWT notes the seasonal ice road closure combined with the annual start-up of the Abraham Francis Ferry service resulted in the change.

A start date for the change in hours of operation has not yet been finalized.

- Advertisement -

The 15-year average open date for the Abraham Francis Ferry is June 2nd.

Anyone arriving in the NWT is required to present themselves to a border compliance officer and provide identification, contact information, information about where they are travelling from, and their final destination.

The border checkpoint was set up on the Dempster Highway border to facilitate the operation of this station between Yukon and the NWT.