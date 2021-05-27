Aurora College launches new website

- Advertisement -

Aurora College has launched a new website that will make it easier for potential and current students to find and access important information about the College.

Students will be able to more easily have access to programs, schedules, student services and supports, tuition and other fees, how to apply and more.

President of Aurora College Andy Bevan says as Aurora College transforms into a polytechnic university there will be increased access to quality postsecondary and adult education for Northern residents in every community.

“This new website will help make applying to programs and taking that first step to Northern employment easier,” he adds.

Bevan says prospective post-secondary students are increasingly researching their options online.

“It is important that Aurora College has a website that is modern, dynamic, innovative and accessible and provides relevant, up-to-date information about the College to potential students no matter where they live,” he adds.

Bevan says the new website will also allow Aurora College to market to a wider range of potential students through expanded visual content that showcases the College’s programs, facilities, locations.

“The new website allows students to access their email, register for courses, pay tuition, fees and rent, access online learning platforms such as Moodle, check their marks, and much more all in one place,” he adds.

The new website is one of the few improvements the College has made in recent months including; introducing an online application system that makes it easier and quicker for students to apply to most programs and; introducing an early admissions process for students registering for the 2021-22 academic year.