Over 23k NWT residents fully vaccinated

The GNWT says as of May 25th, 23,344 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up almost 400 from this time last week.

28,893 first doses have also been delivered to NWT residents, up over 500 from last week.

There are currently four active cases in the NWT. Three of them belong to a cluster of Yellowknife residents related to a school outbreak while the other one belongs to a non-NWT resident.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 163 total cases of COVID-19 in the NWT with 121 of them belonging to NWT residents.

101 of the cases were in Yellowknife, eight of them in Fort Smith, seven of them in the Dehcho region, four of them in the Beaufort Delta region and one in Hay River.