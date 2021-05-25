Public Health Emergency extended through June 8th

- Advertisement -

The territory-wide Public Health Emergency has been extended by Minister of Health Julie Green under the NWT’s Public Health Act on the advice of Chief Public Health Office Dr. Kami Kandola.

The latest extension continues through June 8th.

There are currently 10 active cases of Covid-19 in the NWT. Nine are in Yellowknife belonging to NWT residents and one belongs to a non-NWT resident.

Green says the Public Health Emergency is required to continue to decisively respond to shifts in the NWT’s own public health situation, and maintain preventative measures.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 in the territory, visit the GNWT’s COVID-19 Website.