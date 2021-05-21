Pfizer vaccine appointments set to be available in Hay River, Inuvik and Fort Smith

- Advertisement -

Pfizer vaccine appointments are coming to Hay River, Inuvik and Fort Smith for youth aged 12 to 17 years-old.

Appointments had initially been offered in Yellowknife after the GNWT swapped doses of the Moderna vaccine for doses of the Pfizer vaccine with B.C., so youth under the age of 18 could be vaccinated, according to Health Minister Julie Green.

The only other community to receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine prior to now was Behchokǫ̀

A new shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has arrived in the NWT.

Vaccine appointments in Yellowknife were fully booked within two hours of becoming available

Health Canada approved the vaccine for use in youth aged 12 and older earlier in May. Prior to that, only people aged 16 years and older could be administered with a dose.

Based on a phase 3 clinical trial that included 2,260 children 12 to 15 years of age, the Pfizer-BioNTech is reported to be 100 per cent efficacious at preventing symptomatic COVID-19, according to a statement from the Department of Health and Social Services.

Green said there had been a ‘lull’

in the vaccine rate throughout the territory, especially among the younger age groups.

As of May 18, 22,960 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up over 400 from this time last week.

More than 28,000 first doses have also been delivered to NWT residents, up over 1,000 from last week.

Clinic details for residents aged 12-17 are still being finalized for Hay River, Inuvik, and Fort. Smith. They are set to begin by the end of May.

Full details will be posted to the health authority social media pages and online.