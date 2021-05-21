Makerspace Tuktoyaktuk receives federal funding

- Advertisement -

Makerspace Tuktoyaktuk has received $83,000 in federal funding to expand its workshop.

The Tuktoyaktuk Community Corporation, who runs the project, will use the money to add 3-D printers, sublimation equipment that will be available for longer hours to accommodate more people.

People will be able to produce products to sell online or to tourists.

“Communities know best what kind of projects would have the greatest impact for their residents and local economies as they respond to the unique challenges presented by COVID-19,” Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories.

“That’s why it’s great to see this makerspace supported in Tuktoyaktuk, which will provide residents with greater creative opportunities.”

The workshop can provide a welcome relief for residents from the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kendyce Cockney, the Project Manager of the Tuktoyaktuk Community Corporation, said in a statement.

“Public spaces are the glue to our communities: they enable a feeling of belonging and of social cohesion. They are a big part of what makes communities safe, vibrant and connected,” he said.

The federal government is also looking at funding the program beyond June 2022.

“Many of these important programs have limited life span,” he added.