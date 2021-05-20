Yellowknife film festival scheduled mostly online for November

- Advertisement -

Submissions are open for the Yellowknife International Film Festival, which is scheduled to happen November 3 to 7.

The film festival, which was entirely online last year, is set to be hosted mostly online this year, with some potential for in-person screenings this year.

Speaking with Cabin Radio, festival director Jeremy Emerson says this year is already shaping up to be similar. The festival opened for submissions on Saturday and has so far received more than 15 entries from around the world, including films from Sweden, Lebanon, Italy, and Denmark.

Despite having to make changes to its usual program, Camilla MacEachern, commissioner with the NWT Film Commission, said being able to work with film festivals in the NWT will help establish the movie businesses in the territory.

Director, Carla Ulrich on the set of, Three Feathers in 2017. (Supplied by Sarah Pruys/South Slave Divisional Council.)

“Partnerships are like relationships and partnerships are really everything,” she said. “I think that that is the number one reason why the industry has grown so much in the last five years.”

Other film festivals, like the Dead North Film Festival, have been put on indefinite hiatus. Festivals like Dead North and the International FIlm Festival are important for not just building the film industry in the NWT, but building a community as well.

“It was certainly a driving force in building our community and also identifying people, I think, that had no clue that they even were interested in film,” she said. “It was really instrumental in just having all of these undiscovered talents come to the surface.”

The early-bird deadline for submissions to the festival is May 31, while the regular deadline is June 30.