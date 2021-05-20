OOT travellers allowed to camp in Wood Buffalo National Park

- Advertisement -

With camping season underway, out-of-territory (OOT) travellers are being permitted by the GNWT to travel through the NWT to camp in the Alberta portion of Wood Buffalo National Park.

That’s if they follow certain rules.

Last summer, a border station and pass system was implemented at the NWT-Alberta border in the Fort Smith area to maintain protections for COVID-19 in the NWT.

The GNWT says there are processes in place to ensure minimal-to-no-contact with NWT residents and communities.

When entering the NWT at the Highway 1 border station (60th Parallel), OOT travellers must go directly to the Highway 5 border station in Fort Smith and proceed to their camp site in Wood Buffalo.

OOT travellers must present themselves at the Highway 5 border station in Fort Smith and obtain the appropriate pass to continue to Wood Buffalo.

While camping in the Alberta portion of Wood Buffalo, it is recommended that OOT travellers follow public health guidelines set out by the NWT’s Chief Public Health Officer including staying in their own accommodations, not visiting and mingling with other park guests and remaining at least two metres from others.

Upon leaving the park, OOT travellers must present themselves at the Highway 5 border station in Fort Smith, return their pass, go directly to the Highway 1 border station, and not stop in NWT communities for non-essential reasons as they leave the territory.

NWT residents are also reminded that they can continue to travel in and out of the NWT at the Highway 5 border station in Fort Smith without having to submit a Self-Isolation Plan or self-isolate upon entry to the NWT, in accordance with the Fort Smith Border Protocol.

For more information on travel requirements at the NWT-Alberta border in the Fort Smith area, contact 811 or email protectnwt@gov.nt.ca.