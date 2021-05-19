Candidates for Wekweètı̀, Gamètı̀ and Whatı̀ elections announced

- Advertisement -

The election candidates for elections happening in Wekweètı̀, Gamètı̀ and Whatı̀ on June 14 have been announced

Current Wekweeti Chief Charlie Football is running against Adeline Football, with three candidates listed for the four available councillor positions.

Gameti Chief David Wedawin will be running against Doreen Ann and Frank Arrowmaker in the chief elections, with 12 people running for the eight councillor positions.

Alfonz Nitsiza will be looking to retain his position of chief as he runs against Mary Ann Jerimick’ca and Joseph Moosenose.

Candidate names were released for the Behchokǫ̀ election earlier this week.

In a post to Facebook announcing the candidates, the Tłįchǫ Government Organization — the regional government for the four communities — warned residents against using profanity or being malicious in comments on social media.

The Community Government of Behchokǫ̀ asked residents in a post to Facebook to submit reasons for why a candidate may not be eligible to run in the election by 3 p.m. on May 20, to the Returning Officer.

The Tłı̨chǫ Region is home to 2,956 people. Behchokǫ̀ is the biggest community with 1,983, while 150 people live in Wekweètı̀, the smallest community in the region.

The elections will be held on June 14.

It is the first of a host of municipal elections set to happen in 2021. Every single community in the NWT is hosting an election at some point this year, except Yellowknife and Tulita.