Yellowknifer wins $1 million Lotto Max prize: but who is the winner?

- Advertisement -

One lucky Yellowknifer has won $1 million in Tuesday’s Lotto Max lottery.

A Yellowknife resident, who has not been identified yet, won one of the two million dollar prizes on Tuesday, according to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation’s website.

Winners have 12 months from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

The ticket is the first major prize — over $10,00 — to be won in any of the territories in the past two months. Edmonton has the highest number of prize winners with 38 people winning in the past two months.



Most recently, a Fort Resolution man won $10,000 in the Bigger Spin prize.