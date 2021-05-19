Route 2 school bus out of service until Tuesday

- Advertisement -

The Route 2 school bus in Yellowknife will likely be out of service until Tuesday May 25, according to a spokesperson from Yellowknife Catholic Schools.

Yellowknife Catholic Schools cancelled several bus routes on Friday ahead of schools reopening on Monday.

Most of those routes were restarted on Tuesday, except Route 2.

Schools had been cancelled for two weeks due to the N.J. Macpherson COVID-19 outbreak, which had shuttered all schools in Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilǫ and Behchokǫ̀.

A number of the cases connected to that outbreak have recovered in the past few days. On Tuesday there were no new cases of COVID-19 in Yellowknife, with seven more cases having recovered.

That means that 52 cases total in the Yellowknife cluster have recovered.

Eighteen cases of COVID-19 remain active in the territory, with 17 in Yellowknife and one at Diavik.

Schools were reopened last week with a number of new COVID-19 restrictions in place, including mandatory masks indoors, as well as assigned seating on school busses.

Kandola had said most people, who had to self-isolate because of the outbreak, would be done self-isolating on Sunday.

But some bus drivers were still in isolation on Monday, meaning bus routes had to be cancelled, according to a spokesperson for Yellowknife Catholic Schools.