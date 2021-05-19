Almost 23k NWT residents fully vaccinated

- Advertisement -

The GNWT says as of May 18th, 22,960 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up over 400 from this time last week.

28,360 first doses have also been delivered to NWT residents, up over 1,000 from last week.

There are currently 18 active cases in the NWT. 17 of them belong to a cluster of Yellowknife residents related to a school outbreak while the other one belongs to a non-NWT resident.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 160 total cases of COVID-19 in the NWT with 119 of them belonging to NWT residents.

99 of the cases were in Yellowknife, eight of them in Fort Smith, seven of them in the Dehcho region, four of them in the Beaufort Delta region and one in Hay River.