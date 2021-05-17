All school buses running Tuesday, except route 2

- Advertisement -

Some school bus routes in Yellowknife have been restarted, after they were cancelled due to drivers self-isolating.

Routes 6, 8, 11, and 12 will be in service tomorrow, Tuesday May 18. Route 2 will still not be in service.

Yellowknife Catholic Schools cancelled several bus routes on Friday ahead of schools reopening today.

Schools had been cancelled for two weeks due to the N.J. Macpherson COVID-19 outbreak, which had shuttered all schools in Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilǫ and Behchokǫ̀.

Schools were reopened in an announcement from NWT’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola, but with a number of new COVID-19 restrictions in place, including mandatory masks indoors, as well as assigned seating on school busses.

Kandola had said most people, who had to self-isolate because of the outbreak, would be done self-isolating on Sunday.

But some bus drivers were still in isolation on Monday, meaning bus routes had to be cancelled, according to a spokesperson for Yellowknife Catholic Schools.