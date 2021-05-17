Vaccine promotion funding available to Indigenous, community governments

- Advertisement -

Funding is being offered to support Indigenous and community governments to help promote the COVID-19 vaccine at the local and regional levels.

The GNWT and the NWT Association of Communities are making $100,000 in funding available to community-led initiatives.

Minister of Health and Social Services Julie Green says this fund will provide a broader range of activities and actions to increase uptake of the vaccine across the NWT.

“High vaccine uptake is the best way to protect our community’s vulnerable citizens, including children, from the impacts of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping across Canada and the globe,” she adds.

- Advertisement -

The NWTAC, with HSS and Indigenous and community governments will seek proposals from local communities for actions to support vaccine uptake at the community level.

President of the NWTAC and Mayor of Fort Smith Lynn Napier says this funding will allow for creative community level campaigns.

“No one knows better than community and indigenous governments how best to increase the uptake of vaccines in their respective communities,” she adds.

Approved projects will be selected based on vaccine uptake around the territory, as well as the goal of administering as many high-quality projects as possible within a condensed time frame.

The deadline for submissions is May 31st. Projects will be rolled out between June 7th and August 31st, as funds allow.