Sarah Jerome added to Historic Sites and Monuments Board

The Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada has a new member as Sarah Jerome has been appointed as the NWT representative.

An elder with the Gwich’in Nation, Jerome is involved in teaching Indigenous knowledge to youth in the Inuvik region.

Jerome says as an elder, she must pass on the traditional knowledge entrusted to her by her own elders.

“I feel it is important for Indigenous voices to be at the table and I want to be able to help others learn and have a say on what persons, places and events are designated nationally significant, ensuring the system represents all Canadians,” she adds.

Jerome spent over two decades as an educator and participated in the development of the Indigenous curriculum that is now taught throughout the territory.

She was the Language Commissioner for the NWT from 2009-2013.

NWT MP Michael McLeod says as an elder, educator, and community leader, Jerome is an outstanding choice to represent the NWT on the board.

“Her knowledge and passion will shape the future of the Board and help ensure the diverse stories of Canada are remembered and better understood, now and for future generations,” he adds.

Jerome continues to be involved in promoting the history, culture, traditions, and languages of northern people.

“I feel very strongly that reconciliation will come from everyone working together,” she adds.

The Historic Sites and Monuments Board advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history in Canada.