Over 22k NWT residents fully vaccinated

The GNWT says as of May 10th, 22,501 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up over 800 from this time last week.
There have also been 27,310 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine delivered to NWT residents.
There are currently 59 active cases in the NWT. 57 of them belong to a cluster of Yellowknife residents related to an outbreak at a school while the other two belong to non-NWT residents.
Booking is available on the NTHSSA website for the N.J. Macpherson testing site which will run today, Friday, and Saturday.
Staff and students at N.J. Macpherson School can book appointments on May 13th from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and on May 14th from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Affected classes at Sir John Franklin High School can book appointments on May 14th from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Everyone else who has been exposed can book appointments on May 14th from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and on May 15th 9 a.m – 6 p.m.
Approximately 300 appointments will be available each day.
There have now been over 150 cases of COVID-19 in the NWT since the pandemic began.