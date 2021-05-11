10 new COVID-19 cases in Yellowknife, two new cases at NWT mines

Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19. (Supplied by Alissa Eckert.)
There are ten new COVID-19 cases and six new probable ones connected to the N.J Macpherson cluster.

This brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases connected to the cluster to 61.

53 of the 61 cases belong to residents under the age of 18.

There were also two new cases of COVID-19 belonging to non-NWT residents at mine sites in the territory. One at the Ekati mine and the other at the Diavik mine.

To date, 1,973 tests have been done on contacts related to the N.J Macpherson cluster and there has yet to be any hospitalizations.

There have been no new public exposure notices.

