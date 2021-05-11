New visitor centre in Centre Square Mall moves to next stage

- Advertisement -

City councillors approved the city moving ahead with leasing a unit to house the Visitor Centre in the Centre Square Mall.

The space will be leased for five years if the city council approves the bylaw. The city is leasing the space at cost and plans a number of renovations to the place

Since the lease is for five years, it requires an acquisition bylaw to be approved by council. Any lease longer than three years requires council’’s approval.

City administrator Sheila Bassi-Kellett says the Visitor Centre should revitalize downtown Yellowknife.

The city has budgeted $125,000 as part of this year’s budget, with the federal Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency providing $375,000 was approved in the city’s budget to relocate the

CANNOR funding was confirmed in late March.

It was moved there after the old Northern Frontier Visitors Centre was shut down because of deterioration, and demolished earlier this year.

Councillor Niels Konge says boosting tourism numbers could allow other areas to flourish, with the increased foot traffic in the Centre Square Mall seeing opportunities for new businesses, like an arts cooperative.

The city is partnering with Slate Asset Management, who will help with making upgrades, costing around $100,000. Part of those upgrades will see the 50th Street entrance to the mall reopen, which has been closed for several years.

City councillors will vote on approving the bylaw at an upcoming council meeting.