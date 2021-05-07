ENR investigating two carcass dumping incidents outside Inuvik

- Advertisement -

Environment and Natural Resources is investigating two instances of illegal dumping of animal carcasses outside of Inuvik.

On April 26, ENR enforcement officers found one whole rear quarter of a moose abandoned along Navy Road in Inuvik.

The next day, on April 27, officers found three front halves of unskinned caribou and a yellow tent.

“This is both wasteful and dangerous because it can attract bears and other wildlife — and ultimately make things less safe for communities and drivers,” ENR said in a post on Facebook. “Officers are investigating —if you’ve got info on who did it, call the Beaufort Delta office.”

- Advertisement -

More instances of improperly disposed meat. April 26 – one whole rear quarter of a moose abandoned along Navy Road in… Posted by Environment and Natural Resources on Thursday, 6 May 2021

ENR Minister Shane Thompson said in March that illegal caribou harvesting had been five times higher than compared with the same point in previous years.

At the time, Thompson said the GNWT was investigating the illegal harvest of over 50 caribou this winter. He adds that the number has risen from less than 10 instances this time last year.

In February, Thompson had said more ENR enforcement officers would be on the ground to combat illegal harvesting. Thompson also announced in April the territorial government was seeking feedback on its caribou management plan.

ENR said anyone with information about the dumped caribou carcass should contact their regional office. ENR added people who need help disposing partially harvested carcasses can contact their regional office for assistance.