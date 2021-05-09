Homegrown Lineup

Through the creation of the label One North Recordings, co-founder Chad Hinchey aka Cynergii had re-found his love for creating music. It was through the label found Nara Dapilos aka NARA (vocalist) and Alex Brockman (co-producer) for their recent release Unbroken. Nara and Chad, both born and raised northerners, have connected with now northern living Alex Brockman to create a synth pop ballad that brings the vibes of the 80’s all the way to today. With Alex’s 25 years of classical music training, Nara’s incredible vocal and Chad’s production prowess they were the collaboration none of them saw coming. You can check out the track “Unbroken” which is now live on all streaming platforms!

