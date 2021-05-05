GNWT accepting applications for new addictions support fund

- Advertisement -

New funding is available to help eligible organizations provide their own peer support programs, groups, and/or activities specific to addictions recovery and harm reduction approaches.

There are two funding options with $280,000 available in total funding from the GNWT.

The training funding option has $100,000 available to assist organizations in providing training to individuals to offer addiction recovery peer support programs such as Self-Management and Recovery Training Recovery and Wellbriety.

The basic funding option has $180,000 available funding for primary activities such as Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Wellbriety, healing circles and community gatherings with recovery speakers.

The funding may cover the costs for refreshments, meeting spaces and program participant materials.

These funds cannot be used for facilitation costs; capital expenses; and multi-year projects.

Community-based or Indigenous Organizations and Community-based groups working in partnership with an eligible community-based or Indigenous Organization are eligible to apply for the fund.

Eligible applicants for the Addictions Recovery Peer Support Fund can apply for one or both options.

The application form and guidelines are available online.