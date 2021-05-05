City Hall and Fieldhouse closed to the public

- Advertisement -

Further changes are being implemented by the City of Yellowknife in response to the most recent public exposure notice update from the GNWT.

With multiple exposure locations in Yellowknife, a number of City staff must isolate, and certain City facilities close.

City Manager Sheila Bassi-Kellett says as the situation around COVID-19 in Yellowknife continues to evolve, it is important that the City reacts swiftly to the information provided by the Chief Public Health Officer.

“This may cause disruption to our residents as little notice may be provided and I would like to thank Yellowknifers for your continued patience and understanding as we work to keep our community safe,” she adds.

Effective immediately the Fieldhouse and City Hall are closed to the public. Transit services will operate with reduced capacity and all essential services will continue.

All other City facilities remain open to those 18 years of age and older wearing a mask or facial covering. Revised schedules may apply, and additional public safety measures are in place at each facility.

Detailed, facility-specific information and schedules are available online.