Candidate nominations open in Behchokǫ̀ chief and councillor elections

- Advertisement -

Candidate nominations are now open for the Behchokǫ̀ chief and councillor elections.

The Community Government of Behchokǫ̀ posted to Facebook calling for nominations to fill the position of chief, currently held by Clifford Daniels, and ten councillor positions.

People looking to run for chief must be Tłı̨chǫ citizens. Half of the ten candidates for councillor must be Tłı̨chǫ citizens, while the other half can be made up of any eligible residents.

The nomination period opened Monday May 3 and closes at 3 p.m. on Monday May 17. The election is set to take place on June 14.

Nomination papers can be picked up at the Kǫ̀ Gocho Centre from the returning officer and submitted to the returning officer any time before the deadline.