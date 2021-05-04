Some Yellowknife restaurants shut down as COVID-19 cases rise

- Advertisement -

A number of restaurants throughout Yellowknife are shutting down, as the number of COVID-19 exposure risks have increased over the past couple of days.

Bullock’s Bistro announced they would be closing on May 2 on their Facebook page, and would keep doors shut for the next two weeks.

“The health and well being of our staff, their families and our customers is important to us. Please follow public health safety requirements and be safe,” read a post on Bullock’s Facebook page. “Much love to all, from our family to yours. Take care Yellowknife.”

The Copperhouse is moving to delivery and takeout only, with contactless delivery and pickup setup. Those measures will be in place till May 9, when the restaurant said they would reevaluate.



The Black Knight Pub is still open, but said in a post on Facebook every patron would have to follow the new mandatory mask rule in public buildings in town.

The Top Knight will be postponing its Saturday Family Brunches and Supper’s until further notice.

Birchwood Coffee House on 49 Street initially closed their seating area on Monday, but have since closed their cafe until May 10.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer says contract tracing is still ongoing to identify the number of contacts connected to an outbreak at N.J. Macpherson School.

There are currently 14 cases of COVID-19 stemming from the outbreak, with over 30 exposure risks and around 100 cases also connected.