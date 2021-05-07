Kyle Bayha — more to come

Kyle Bayha has worked at various mines in the NWT.
As a Dene man from Deline, he has always been a minority on a mine site.
That was until he started working at Nechalacho rare earth metals mine.
Now Bayha says around 80 per cent of the 100 or so workers on the project are Indigenous, which helps build a sense of community on site, says Bayha.
That’s an historic fact, according to Paul Gruner, Chief Executive Officer of Det’On Cho Corporation, the company contracted to work at the site.
Gruner said he hopes there will be more opportunities for Indigenous companies to do business with mines in the NWT.
He added this should mean more opportunities for Indigenous residents to receive training and job experience.