Changes implemented at YK city facilities

Several changes are being implemented at City facilities following the recent COVID-19 update from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

Effective today, City facilities will only be open to those aged 18 years and older, with revised schedules to accommodate program suspensions and staffing shortages.

All City programming for children under the age of 18 is suspended. Anyone visiting a City facility is asked to bring Government-issued identification, which will be required upon entry.

Due to school closures, the Yellowknife Public Transit afternoon express bus route is suspended from service from now until further notice.

The 7:50 a.m. route is also suspended from service. The 8:00 a.m. route will remain in service.

Masks or facial coverings are mandatory in all indoor City facilities and on public transit effective immediately.

Children under two or persons with an underlying medical condition or disability, which inhibits their ability to wear a facial covering, are exempt.

Screening, physical distancing and capacity restrictions will remain in place.

The Yellowknife Public Library is open by appointment only from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The walking track and bouldering section of the climbing wall open at the Fieldhouse is open Monday to Friday, 6:15 a.m. to 8 p.m., and will be closed on Saturday, Sunday and Statutory Holidays.

The Multiplex is open for scheduled/rental programming only from Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Sunday and Statutory Holidays, 12 noon to 6:00 p.m.

The Ruth Inch Memorial Pool is open for scheduled programming only from Monday to Thursday, noon to 10:45 p.m., and Friday to Sunday, noon to 9:30 p.m.

City parks and playgrounds will remain open.