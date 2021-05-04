Longer stays at South Slave and Dehcho campgrounds get trial run

- Advertisement -

Campground reservations are open, with residents allowed to book longer stays at campgrounds in the South Slave and Dehcho Regions for the first time this year.

Previously, there had been a “14-day rule”, which prevented residents from booking longer than two weeks consecutively. The Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment (ITI) made the rule change for the Hay River, Fort Providence, Queen Elizabeth and Twin Falls territorial campgrounds this year, on a trial basis.

“The initiative will be piloted for the 2021 camping season with a view to considering a more permanent model for extended stay camping in the South Slave region for future summers,” ITI said in a statement on their website.

ITI says with the increase in staycations occurring because of travel restrictions, numbers for people staying at campgrounds in the territory soared last year. Nearly 23,000 overnight visits were registered by residents in NWT parks last year, an increase of 46 per cent from 2019.

- Advertisement -

A record 226 people entered the draw for extended-stay spots at the North Slave’s Prelude and Reid Lake campgrounds along the Ingraham Trail this year, according to ITI.

Fred Henne was the busiest campground in 2020, welcoming over 8,000 visitors.

The booking sites will open in phases this year.

Bookings for campgrounds outside of the North Slave Region will be accepted beginning May 4, 2021.

Northwest Territories Parks and Campgrounds will begin opening on May 14, 2021.