Pertice Moffitt receives leadership excellence award

- Advertisement -

Dr. Pertice Moffitt, a research associate, retired instructor and health research program manager at Aurora College, recently received a national award.

Moffit is the bronze recipient of the 2021 Colleges and Institutes Canada Leadership Excellence Award for Faculty.

Awarded annually since 2010, the award recognizes individuals who have exhibited consistent excellence in teaching and have had a significant impact on the personal and academic growth of students.

President of Aurora College Andy Bevan says Moffitt is a dedicated educator and scientist, with an innate capacity to connect with individuals and adapt her teaching to meet the varied needs of learners.

- Advertisement -

“The positive impact Dr. Moffitt has had towards the success of the NWT’s nursing education programs is remarkable. Her legacy will live within Aurora College for generations of health care professionals and researchers,” he adds.

This is the first award of its kind for Aurora College and the first to be awarded to an institution in a Canadian territory.

Moffitt has served as Acting Chair of the School of Health and Human Services and from 2011 to 2021 was manager of Health Research Programs at Aurora Research Institute, while also instructing in the College’s nursing programs.