GNWT launches new online mental health program for youth

An e-mental health option that was developed with input from over 100 young people is being brought to NWT youth.

Breathing Room is an online, self-directed program that supports youth and young adults in learning new ways to manage stress, depression and anxiety, as well as strengthening their existing coping skills.

The program was designed to be taken over eight weeks for 20 to 30 minutes and is available online 24/7 in English and French.

Minister of Health and Social Services Julie Green says they’ve been hearing from youth that they wanted access to confidential and flexible mental health services.

“This evidence based and clinically tested e-mental health program that was developed with input from over 100 Canadian youth is one more option that youth can access.”

Green says having more evidence-based mental health options for NWT residents provides them with better opportunities to choose the supports they want and when they want them.

NWT youth can access the program online or by downloading the Breathing Room mobile app from Google Play or the App Store and entering the code XXQTGPUE to gain full access to the program.