Over 20k NWT residents fully vaccinated

The GNWT says as of April 26th, 20,943 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up over 1,600 from this time last week.

Clinics are ongoing in the three hub communities for both first and second doses of the vaccine.

There have also been 25,857 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine delivered to NWT residents.

Last week, Health Minister Julie Green stated that there has been a lull in vaccine uptake just as the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants are arriving in the territory.

There are currently nine active cases of Covid-19 in the NWT. Eight of them belong to NWT residents while the other belongs to a non-NWT resident.

