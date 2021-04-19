- Advertisement -

Join Tyler for Northern Jeopardy brought to you by Erasmus Apparel. Every weekday from April 26th till May 7th at 9:20am Tyler will be giving you a clue in the form of an answer.

Participants will have to call the station at 920-2523 with their answers in the form of a question (just like the long-running hit show Jeopardy). Winners will receive some awesome swag from our sponsor Erasmus Apparel. All questions will be related to the North.

Be sure to keep tuned in to 100.1 True North FM for your que to call!

brought to you by:

Our customers are our best dressed friends!

www.erasmusapparel.com